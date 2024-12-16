Man United in advanced talks with player Ruben Amorim loves

Ruben Amorim has been impressed by Amad Diallo. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim experienced his best day as Man United manager over the weekend as his team produced a stunning comeback to defeat rivals Man City 2-1.

Pep Guardiola’s men were in control of the match before a Matheus Nunes error led to Amad Diallo winning a penalty for the Red Devils. The winger would then go on to score the winner, bringing jubilation to Man United fans – Diallo received big praise from Roy Keane.

The 22-year-old has been trusted by Amorim on the right side of his team and the Ivory Coast star has stepped up massively for his new coach.

Ruben Amorim clears two Man United stars in leaked team news investigation

Diallo has started five of the Portuguese coach’s first seven games, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

The winger is out of contract at Old Trafford in 2025 and although the Premier League club have the right to extend this deal by one year, the Manchester outfit hope to tie Diallo down to a new deal very soon.

Amad Diallo set for a new Man United contract

Diallo’s life looks set to get even better following his Manchester Derby display as Football Insider reports that the winger is in advance talks with Man United over a new contract and that an agreement could be reached before the end of the month.

The Manchester club have made the youngster’s new contract a priority as Amorim seems to be a big fan of the Ivory Coast international.

The Man City performance of Diallo may just be the start for the 22-year-old as the winger has locked down his role on the right for the near future. With Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho’s futures at Old Trafford up in the air, the young talent may be the man to take the Red Devils forward under Amorim’s leadership.