Aston Villa eyeing surprise transfer move for Real Madrid ace impressing this season

(Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing promising Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio during the upcoming transfer window.

Spanish outlet Fichajes claims that Villa, under manager Unai Emery, are keen to bolster their defensive ranks with the 19-year-old talent. However, the Villans face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.

Asencio, valued at around €10 million, comes with an intriguing condition: Real Madrid are expected to include a buy-back clause and retain 40% of any future sale.

This setup highlights Los Blancos’ belief in the youngster’s potential, while leaving the door open for a possible return to the Spanish capital.

It is not the first time the player has been linked with a move to an English club with Leeds United and West Ham showing keen interest last season.

Raul Asencio: Real Madrid’s rising star

Raul Asencio has been a rising star in Real Madrid’s academy since joining during the 2017/18 season.

His impressive development earned him a senior debut last month in a La Liga clash against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Substituting for Eder Militao, Asencio wasted no time making his mark, delivering a key assist for Jude Bellingham’s goal, showing great composure and vision on the big stage.

So far this season, he has made 7 senior appearances across all competitions, starting 4 of them and coming off the bench in 3. The club has been hugely impressed by his performances and as per Fabrizio Romano, want to reward him with a new contract with a higher salary.

Aston Villa flying high under Unai Emery

Aston Villa have been flying high under Unai Emery, making their presence felt in both domestic and European competitions. This season, the club currently sit 6th in the Premier League table with 25 points (7 wins, 5 losses, and 4 draws), just two points behind Manchester City and three off fourth-placed Nottingham Forest.

In their Champions League campaign, Villa’s performances have been equally impressive. They are level on points with Arsenal (3rd) and Bayer Leverkusen (4th) in a highly competitive group, having already secured a memorable victory over Bayern Munich and a draw against Juventus.

While Villa’s form has been solid, recent setbacks—such as a 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest—underline the importance of strengthening their squad depth. Raul Asencio’s addition could offer a long-term solution to bolster their backline, providing both quality and youth to Emery’s squad.

With Nottingham Forest and Newcastle also pursuing the young Spaniard, Villa will need to move swiftly to secure his signature. If successful, Asencio could play a vital role in Emery’s ambitious project at Villa Park as the team continues to push for Champions League qualification and European success.