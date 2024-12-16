Daniel Farke could bring a new goalkeeper to Leeds. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Former Leeds United star David Norris has stated that Daniel Farke is “considering other options” as people around the club start to lose faith in Illan Meslier.

The French goalkeeper was partly at fault as Brad Potts opened the scoring for Preston North End in the 1-1 draw at Deepdale on Saturday. This was one of several high-profile errors throughout the first half of the 2024/25 campaign and this has put the 24-year-old’s position under threat.

Speaking MOT Leeds News, former Leeds star David Norris has stated that people around the Yorkshire club are not convinced about Meslier anymore, who has been the number one at Elland Road since 2019.

“I think Meslier had started to look okay in recent games, but the people I’ve spoken to who follow Leeds more closely aren’t convinced any longer,” the pundit stated.

“Farke is likely to be considering other options now. He’s been too inconsistent and has cost the club points this season. It just doesn’t look as if they have the confidence in Meslier they once did.”

Liverpool star could be the perfect replacement for Illan Meslier at Leeds

Leeds currently sit second in the Championship standings, three points away from league leaders Sheffield United after 21 matches. Farke’s team are strong contenders to gain automatic promotion and if they do, that could help the Yorkshire club land a top goalkeeper next summer.

Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher would be a great choice for Leeds as the Ireland international is expected to leave Anfield in 2025.

Caoimhin Kelleher has received a lot of praise this season for his Liverpool displays

Kelleher wants to become a number-one goalkeeper and that is very unlikely to happen at Liverpool given the presence of Alisson Becker and the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili next summer.

The Irishman has proven that he is a top goalkeeper once again this season and the 26-year-old would be a great choice for Farke’s team should they secure promotion back to England’s top flight.