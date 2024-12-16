Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze applaud the Crystal Palace fans (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are seriously considering a move to re-sign England defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace this January, according to Simon Phillips.

The Blues let Guehi leave as a youngster, but he’s since gone on to really establish himself at Palace, becoming a crucially important player at Selhurst Park, whilst also increasingly starting as first choice for the England national team.

Guehi’s fine form has previously seen him attract interest from Liverpool, according to Football Insider, while Newcastle United are another big team frequently linked with him for as much as £80m, as per TEAMtalk.

Still, it could now be that Chelsea will move to bring Guehi back, and Phillips claims the west London giants could have some advantage in this deal.

As Chelsea have a sell-on clause for the 24-year-old, it could allow them to effectively sign him at a discount price compared to their rivals.

Do Chelsea actually need Marc Guehi?

Guehi is a fine player, but Chelsea don’t necessarily look like they need a major signing in central defence at the moment after their strong start to the season.

The Blues are flying high under Enzo Maresca, with Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi all looking like decent options and providing plenty of depth.

If Guehi were to come back, it would surely mean CFC have to sell another defender to make room for him, and even then it’s not clear if he’d walk straight into Maresca’s starting XI.

Guehi would surely do well to wait for someone like Liverpool, who are also a highly competitive club heading in a good direction right now,

The Reds have the concerning situation that Virgil van Dijk is nearing the end of his contract, and is generally not getting any younger anyway, so there’s surely room for a younger player like Guehi to come in as a long-term replacement.