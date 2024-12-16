Update: Journalist clarifies “advanced talks” involving Liverpool & Arsenal transfer target

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by
Florian Wirtz in action for Bayer Leverkusen
Florian Wirtz in action for Bayer Leverkusen (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Florian Plettenberg has provided an update on the situation of Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz as his future continues to dominate headlines.

The Germany international has established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in world football in recent times, forming a key part of Xabi Alonso’s superb side from last term that won the Bundesliga title unbeaten and reached the Europa League final.

Liverpool STRONGLY linked with treble-winning superstar!

CaughtOffside understands Wirtz has been eyed up by top Premier League clubs such as Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal, but it now seems Plettenberg has information on the 21-year-old edging closer to extending his contract at Leverkusen, even if it’s not a done deal yet…

Florian Wirtz would have been an exciting signing for the Premier League

Wirtz could surely have been ideal for City as they look like they could do with freshening up this ageing squad, with the young playmaker perhaps ideal to come in as a long-term successor to Kevin De Bruyne.

Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz in action
Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz in action (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Liverpool would also surely have done well to land Wirtz ahead of what could be a difficult summer for them in a few months’ time, when Mohamed Salah could be out of contract.

More Stories / Latest News
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Cole Palmer during Chelsea's win over Southampton
Playmaker set for sensational return to Leicester City
Julen Lopetegui of West Ham
West Ham United given green light to sign £65m star
Arne Slot and Franco Mastantuono
Liverpool close to closing in on €45-50m Arsenal & Chelsea transfer target

Arsenal also surely need to make a major investment in that area of the pitch after the dip in form we’ve seen from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard this season, while loan signing Raheem Sterling has barely played since joining from Chelsea on Deadline Day.

Wirtz would have been an exciting addition to English football as he’ll surely be one of the game’s top superstars for the next decade or so, but it perhaps now looks like he’s more likely to stay at Leverkusen.

It will be intriguing to see if there are any more concrete updates soon, but for now his club are denying that it’s all been completely signed.

More Stories Florian Wirtz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.