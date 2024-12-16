Update: Journalist clarifies “advanced talks” involving Liverpool & Arsenal transfer target

Florian Wirtz in action for Bayer Leverkusen (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Florian Plettenberg has provided an update on the situation of Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz as his future continues to dominate headlines.

The Germany international has established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in world football in recent times, forming a key part of Xabi Alonso’s superb side from last term that won the Bundesliga title unbeaten and reached the Europa League final.

CaughtOffside understands Wirtz has been eyed up by top Premier League clubs such as Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal, but it now seems Plettenberg has information on the 21-year-old edging closer to extending his contract at Leverkusen, even if it’s not a done deal yet…

?? Bayer 04 Leverkusen share the following about Florian #Wirtz with Sky: „Bayer 04 have had a very trusting and close relationship with Florian Wirtz and his family for years. Contractual matters are discussed exclusively between the Bayer 04 management and the Wirtz family.… pic.twitter.com/4lGXAlJQ1B — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 16, 2024

Florian Wirtz would have been an exciting signing for the Premier League

Wirtz could surely have been ideal for City as they look like they could do with freshening up this ageing squad, with the young playmaker perhaps ideal to come in as a long-term successor to Kevin De Bruyne.

Liverpool would also surely have done well to land Wirtz ahead of what could be a difficult summer for them in a few months’ time, when Mohamed Salah could be out of contract.

Arsenal also surely need to make a major investment in that area of the pitch after the dip in form we’ve seen from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard this season, while loan signing Raheem Sterling has barely played since joining from Chelsea on Deadline Day.

Wirtz would have been an exciting addition to English football as he’ll surely be one of the game’s top superstars for the next decade or so, but it perhaps now looks like he’s more likely to stay at Leverkusen.

It will be intriguing to see if there are any more concrete updates soon, but for now his club are denying that it’s all been completely signed.