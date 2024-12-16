Jamie Carragher “always felt” that one factor would stop Arsenal winning the Premier League

Jamie Carragher has been speaking about Arsenal. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The up-and-down season of Arsenal continued on Saturday as they could only manage a draw vs Everton.

Mikel Arteta was disappointed after the contest as his team dominated the match, but they simply could not find the back of the net. On a day when Liverpool dropped points to Fulham, Arsenal could not capitalise, which could play a big role in the title race further down the line.

Pundit criticises “strange” Mikel Arteta decision during Arsenal’s draw with Everton

This led to many questioning the Gunners’ attacking options and one man who has doubts, is Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher.

Speaking ahead of Monday Night Football, Carragher admitted that the London outfit are short a world-class attacker as he believes Arteta relies too much on Saka to produce big moments.

‘For me. when you see Saka on the right side and then you see what Arsenal have on the left, it is chalk and cheese,” the pundit said on Sky Sports. “‘Saka has jumped up to be one of the best players in European football and Martinelli, unfortunately, has not joined him.

‘I have always felt over the last two years, and at the start of this season, that City would win the league. The reason I have never really gone for Arsenal is I’ve always felt Arsenal are a world-class attacker short.’

"I've always felt Arsenal are a world class attacker short" Jamie Carragher says Arsenal need more support for Bukayo Saka in attack to win the Premier League ? pic.twitter.com/0Np3BGuNoF — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 16, 2024

Do Arsenal need to sign a new attacker in 2025?

Arsenal were in the market for a new number nine this summer but failed to bring a striker to the Emirates as they could not find the right deal for the right player.

Arteta is likely to sign a new attacker during the next summer transfer window, however, the London club have been linked with a January move for Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic. The Gunners have shown an interest in the Serbian star for a long time as it is clear that their Spanish coach likes the 24-year-old.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal make a move over the coming months but for now, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard need to step up and help Saka.