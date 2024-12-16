Exclusive: Man United & Tottenham both set for talks over surprise goalkeeper transfer

Ruben Amorim and Ange Postecoglou (Photo by Michael Regan, Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Tottenham are both expected to hold talks over the potential transfer of Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor, CaughtOffside understands.

The 28-year-old Brazilian shot-stopper has impressed with his recent performances, with sources informing CaughtOffside that a host of clubs around Europe have been scouting him.

Galatasaray are also among Victor’s potential suitors, but as things stand it looks like the strongest interest is coming from Man Utd and Spurs, who could both open talks over a deal soon.

Man United make CONTACT with world class striker!

Botafogo would likely ask for around €9-10million to let Victor go, so there could be the potential for a bargain here for a number of clubs looking to strengthen in depth in the goalkeeping department.

Although Victor isn’t the biggest name and this link might come as a surprise to some fans, it seems clear he is a player with plenty to offer and that he’s surely now ready to make the step up to playing at a higher level.

John Victor transfer: What to expect from the Botafogo goalkeeper

It’s perhaps hard to imagine Victor would be coming in to replace Andre Onana as first choice at Old Trafford, but Ruben Amorim would surely do well to have some strong competition for the Cameroonian shot-stopper.

Onana has improved a lot this season, but he’s perhaps still not won everybody over, and so the presence of Victor could be important to keep him on his toes and give Amorim the option to make a change if he wants.

Tottenham, meanwhile, currently have Guglielmo Vicario out injured, so would do well to bring in someone better than Fraser Forster to serve as their backup ‘keeper in the mean time.

Victor could also be an important signing for Galatasaray in case their current first choice ‘keeper Fernando Muslera retires at the end of the season.