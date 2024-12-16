Playmaker set for sensational return to Leicester City

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Cole Palmer during Chelsea's win over Southampton (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca could reportedly be ready to let struggling midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall seal a quick return to his former club Leicester City this January.

The Foxes sold their key playmaker to Chelsea this summer as Maresca also made the move from the King Power Stadium to Stamford Bridge.

However, while Maresca has done a fine job with the Blues so far, it’s fair to say Dewsbury-Hall has not been as much of a key player for him at his new club as he was at his former team.

According to the Daily Mirror, Leicester have registered an interest in re-signing Dewsbury-Hall just a few months after selling him for £30m.

It will be interesting to see if this goes through, as the 26-year-old has also attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Aston Villa in recent times.

Should Chelsea let Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall leave already?

Chelsea might well be keen to keep on making changes to their squad, but it’s not clear if there’s much to be gained from not giving Dewsbury-Hall a bit more time.

The west London giants surely saw something in him when he joined from Leicester in the summer, and he looks like someone who could surely still have an impact as a squad player.

Still, the player himself might not be too keen on that, of course, so that might make it trickier for Chelsea to keep hold of him.

Leicester fans would surely welcome Dewsbury-Hall back as it could end up being just the kind of signing to turn their season around.

Ruud van Nistelrooy recently took over as manager and he’s taken on a difficult job, so will surely need backing in the upcoming January transfer window.

Chelsea could probably find someone else to come in and give them that option from the bench if needed.