Liverpool manager Arne Slot had a quiet summer transfer window with the Reds not spending heavily like their rivals.

That could change in the upcoming transfer windows as there are some positions in the squad that need to be addressed on a priority basis.

The Premier League giants have done exceptionally well in the league and the Champions League this season, leading the way in both of these competitions but there is still room for improvement and the match against Fulham showed that.

Following Andy Robertson’s red card at Anfield, it became clear that it will be a mountain to climb for the Merseyside clubs now to win the three points.

They struggled but ultimately manage to win one point against a strong Fulham side.

However, it showed that a new left-back is needed at the club due to Robertson’s poor form.

They have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies but there is another name on the radar.

According to Daily Mail, Slot is an admirer of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who has been enjoying a brilliant season for the Premier League side.

He was signed by Richard Hughes at Bournemouth, who is now the sporting director at Anfield.

Milos Kerkez has impressed Liverpool

Kerkez spent the 2022-23 season at Dutch side AZ while Slot was the manager of Feyenoord.

The Dutch manager may have taken notice of the defender during his time in Netherlands.

The left-back is aggressive and likes to get involved in attacks, which means he will be the ideal player for Liverpool and the style of football that Slot plays with.

He is one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League at the moment and his contract at Bournemouth runs until 2028, which means it will not be easy for Liverpool or any other club to sign him.