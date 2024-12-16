Arne Slot and Franco Mastantuono (Photo by Alex Livesey, Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Liverpool may reportedly now be leading the race for the transfer of River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono, who has also been linked with a host of other top clubs.

The talented 17-year-old attacking midfielder looks an elite prospect who will surely have a big career in Europe at some stage, though it will be interesting to see which club can snap him up.

CaughtOffside were recently told of Arsenal and Chelsea taking a close look at Mastantuono, who would likely be valued at around €45-50m, but now some other big names are being thrown into the mix.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, Liverpool look to be the closest to striking a deal for the teenager, while Real Madrid and Barcelona are also keen.

The report states that Real and Barca were the first clubs to knock on the door of Mastantuono, but LFC may now be favourites to land the Argentine.

Franco Mastantuono transfer: Will the River Plate sensation move to the Premier League?

Liverpool could be a tempting destination for Mastantuono, with Arne Slot putting together a really exciting team that looks certain to be among the main challengers for the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Still, there’s already a lot of competition in attack in this Liverpool side, so Mastantuono might find that it’s better for his development to try a move elsewhere.

Arsenal are lacking a bit of spark in that area of their squad, so might have a role for Mastantuono soon, while Chelsea have also shown a real commitment to blooding young players and building for the long term.

Overall, though, one imagines Mastantuono might look at Real Madrid as the best step for him after the success of other talented young South American players there.

The likes of Vinicius Junior, Endrick and Fede Valverde have settled in well at the Bernabeu and could be ideal to help Mastantuono to do the same.