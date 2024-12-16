Man United past turns Man City off £89m talent who interests Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has an interest in Paul Pogba. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Man City were linked with a move for Paul Pogba over the weekend but it seems that a deal for the World Cup winner will not be happening.

A report from The Independent stated that Pogba is a target for the Premier League champions as Pep Guardiola looks for ways to address his midfield issues. The Manchester club have been without Rodri seen the start of the season and the Spaniard’s absence has had a big effect on City.

Man City have been on a dismal run of form in recent weeks with the Premier League champions having won just one of their last 11 matches – which is stressing out Guardiola.

The World Cup winner is believed to have reservations about joining the blue side of Manchester due to his Man United past with Pogba linked with a return in recent days. The French star rejoined the club back in 2016 as part of a £89m deal and featured 233 for the Red Devils, winning the Europa League and EFL Cup during his time at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old will be able to return to playing football in March after having had his initial four-year doping ban reduced to just eight months, but it looks like the midfielder will not be returning to Manchester.

Man City will not move for Paul Pogba in January

Amid the links to Pogba, it is being reported by The Mirror that Man City will not move for the World Cup winner in January.

The Premier League champions are put off by his Man Utd past and the fact he will need time to adapt after his suspension.

Time is something Man City do not have at present as Guardiola’s team need to start winning matches or else the Premier League champions run the risk of missing out on the Champions League next season.