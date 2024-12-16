Ruben Amorim wants Manchester United star gone for good as club puts him on sale

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) /

In a big development at Manchester United, the club has reportedly put star forward Marcus Rashford for sale, signalling a potential new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ownership.

According to The Guardian, the club is intent on a cultural reboot, aiming to raise standards that have seemingly declined since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure. Rashford, once seen as a cornerstone of the team, is now being made available for transfer in January if suitable suitors emerge.

Manchester United ready to sell Marcus Rashford

The decision to part ways with Rashford is part of a broader plan spearheaded by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who aims to remove “passengers” from the squad in order to restore Manchester United to the upper echelons of both domestic and European football.

The club’s new ownership is keen on making a decisive shift in culture, starting with raising expectations for player professionalism, commitment, and overall team dynamics.

Ratcliffe’s intention is clear: he wants a squad full of players fully committed to the club’s goals. This includes a focus on their behaviour off the pitch, with an emphasis on high standards in training, personal conduct, and how players interact with each other. The apparent decision to move on from Rashford comes as part of a wider effort to instil these values throughout the club.

The timing of the report comes just after a remarkable 2-1 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, a game in which Rashford, alongside young winger Alejandro Garnacho, was dropped from the squad.

Following the win, manager Ruben Amorim addressed the decision in a post-match interview, clarifying that it wasn’t due to any disciplinary issues. Amorim explained that both players were fighting for their places and that performance in training, professionalism, and team engagement were crucial factors in his decision-making process.

Ruben Amorim makes final call: No way back for Rashford

While Garnacho still has a route back into the squad, the situation with Rashford seems more definitive. It is reported that Amorim believes Rashford’s time at Manchester United is now over, with the club looking to move him on in January to help facilitate a broader cultural shift both within the football team and throughout the wider staff.

Rashford’s departure would mark the end of a significant era for the club, as the forward has been a key figure for United since his breakthrough under Ferguson. His form, however, has fluctuated in recent seasons, and despite flashes of brilliance, Rashford has struggled to consistently perform at the level expected of him.

The 27-year-old has already been linked with several high-profile clubs, including Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona. However, a move away from Manchester United would be complicated, with Rashford’s high wage demands likely to be a stumbling block for potential suitors.