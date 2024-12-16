Report: Liverpool to make big Mo Salah announcement before year-end after latest development

(Photo by Maja Hitij, Justin Setterfield, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A recent report from Spanish outlet Marca has delivered encouraging news for Liverpool supporters, with claims that superstar Mo Salah is on the verge of agreeing to a new contract with the club.

This comes as a significant relief for fans, as Salah’s future has been a topic of intense speculation, with the Egyptian forward in the final year of his current deal and no new agreement yet in place.

Since joining Liverpool from AS Roma for a reported £35 million in 2017, Mo Salah has been nothing short of sensational.

The 32-year-old has scored an astonishing 227 goals and provided 101 assists in 372 appearances, averaging nearly a goal or assist per game throughout his tenure. This consistency has earned him comparisons to footballing greats like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

This season, Salah has continued to be Liverpool’s driving force, netting 16 goals and recording 13 assists in just 23 games across all competitions. His contributions have been pivotal in propelling the Reds to the top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.

Despite Salah’s incredible form, his contract situation had remained unresolved, with just a few months left before he could begin negotiating a pre-contract agreement with other European clubs.

Liverpool could make Mo Salah announcement before end-year

However, Marca reports that the ‘situation has changed completely’ in recent weeks and talks between Liverpool and Salah have made significant progress, with the club now hopeful that a new deal could be finalised before the year’s end.

If Salah’s new contract is confirmed, it will undoubtedly be a major boost for Liverpool as they look to build around their star forward for the coming seasons.

Once Salah’s contract is secured, Liverpool are expected to shift their focus to securing the futures of other key players, with Virgil van Dijk reportedly next in line for contract discussions. However, the situation with Trent Alexander-Arnold is more complicated.

According to the report, while Salah and Van Dijk are likely to stay, there are indications that Alexander-Arnold may be on his way out.

The right-back has reportedly rejected two proposals from Liverpool to extend his stay and is said to be crazy on a move to Real Madrid.