Decision made: Man United transfer target cleared to leave after latest development

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly decided to let French striker Randal Kolo Muani leave the club after he was left out of Luis Enrique’s latest matchday squad.

Manchester United and RB Leipzig are reported as being the two main clubs interested in Kolo Muani as he looks set to be cleared for a move this January.

That’s according to French newspaper L’Equipe, who suggest a loan is the most likely outcome for now, though it could perhaps pave the way for a permanent exit for Kolo Muani.

The 26-year-old has flopped during his time at PSG, despite previously looking like an impressive talent at former club Eintracht Frankfurt, so one imagines there might be some top clubs who’d be willing to gamble on him.

Kolo Muani has also been linked with Chelsea in recent times, with a report from TBR Football suggesting he could join the Blues in a swap deal involving Christopher Nkunku.

Could Randal Kolo Muani be a useful signing for Manchester United?

Man Utd have clear issues up front at the moment after the lack of impact made by both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, so there could be room for a more experienced player like Kolo Muani to come in.

Even if the France international wouldn’t necessarily be seen as the most exciting signing for the Red Devils right now, one imagines Ruben Amorim will feel beggars can’t be choosers and that he’d appreciate at least having more depth and options to choose from up front.

It will be interesting to see if other clubs join the race for Kolo Muani in the coming weeks, as there are surely a few other clubs who’d be tempted.

Even if they aren’t being linked at the moment, Arsenal look like another team in real need of a new striker, so this could be an interesting saga to watch ahead of January.