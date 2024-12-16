Julen Lopetegui of West Ham (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham United have reportedly been given the green light to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani on loan this January.

PSG are seeking to offload Kolo Muani after his lack of form, with the France international now out of Luis Enrique’s plans at the Parc des Princes.

Manchester United have also been linked with Kolo Muani in recent times as one imagines there’ll be a number of top clubs looking at the former Eintracht Frankfurt man.

West Ham also need a striker at the moment after the lack of impact from summer signing Niclas Fullkrug, and Kolo Muani could be worth a gamble even if he’s not been performing at his best for a while now.

The 26-year-old has shown he can be a quality player for the French national team, as well as during his time in the Bundesliga, but it’s fair to say it hasn’t worked out for him at PSG.

Randal Kolo Muani transfer could turn West Ham’s season around

If Kolo Muani could get back to his best at the London Stadium, it could turn West Ham’s season around and give them genuine hope of still enjoying a positive campaign under Julen Lopetegui.

So far things haven’t worked out well for the Spanish tactician during his stint in charge of the Hammers, but more of a goal threat could make a big difference to his team.

Kolo Muani probably isn’t quite at the level required for a club like PSG, but he could surely do a job for West Ham.

The Frenchman would likely move on an initial loan, which also means there’s not too much risk involved for the Hammers if it doesn’t work out.

WHUFC fans will surely just be desperate to see some changes made to this team in January after poor summer recruitment.