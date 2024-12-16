Marcus Rashford breaks his silence after being axed from Man United squad

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Manchester United won the Manchester derby against their city rivals in the most dramatic fashion.

They were a goal down but late in the game, two goals from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo completely turned around the match and put more misery on Pep Guardiola.

The struggling Manchester City manager has now only managed to win just one match in the last eleven.

The crisis at Man City is much more severe than what people believe at the moment.

The long term injury to Rodri could not be the only reason of Man City’s poor form and it was clear against Man United how much the City players need improvement in all areas.

Ruben Amorim made the bold call of dropping Marcus Rashford from the squad for the big match at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a decision that raised eyebrows and started a conversation among the fans about the brutal exclusion of the boyhood Man United fan from such a big match.

However, he was not missed at all by his teammates who managed to get one of their best results in a long time.

Amorim has since revealed that Rashford and Garnacho were dropped not because of disciplinary reasons.

Rashford has posted on his Instagram account after the derby win, congratulating his teammates for their super performance against City.

He wrote: “Yesssssssss! Love it lads.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcus Rashford MBE (@marcusrashford)

Marcus Rashford’s future in trouble at Man United?

The win without Rashford should be a huge cause of concern for the player. It was a match that showed that the player is replaceable and the squad is good enough to perform well without him.

He may get an opportunity soon to prove himself as Man United prepare to face Tottenham in the EFL Cup this week.

It is time for Rashford to finally stand up and prove himself if he wants to cement his place in the starting line up under Amorim.