Report: Real Madrid plan to raid Liverpool for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s teammate

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

It seems that Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Liverpool’s squad amid their impressive form this season.

While much of the focus has been on the potential futures of key players like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, another Liverpool star could be heading out of the club next year.

As Liverpool continue to dominate the Premier League and Champions League, Real Madrid might be planning ahead for potential transfers in 2025.

The La Liga and Champions League winners have been linked with a move for Alexander-Arnold for quite some time but now, his teammate is the subject of interest from the Spanish side.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are interested in signing Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Liverpool star has been in fine form this season, much like most of his teammates under the leadership of Arne Slot.

The midfielder has made 22 appearances for Liverpool this season and shown that he is an important part of the starting line up under Slot.

The Dutch manager has started the midfielder in the last three matches and along with midfielders Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, Szoboszlai has became a crucial part of the Liverpool line up.

While Real Madrid could sign Alexander-Arnold for free at the end of the season, they will have to pay €100m (£83m) to sign Szoboszlai, as per the report.

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai to Real Madrid?

Liverpool will be ready to fight the Spanish giants to keep their players at the club but the lure of playing for Real Madrid is too difficult to reject for most of the players.

Real Madrid’s interest in Szoboszlai comes as a huge surprise since as an attacking midfielder, his output is not great. The midfielder has just two goals and three assists all season.

The Liverpool system and their style of play makes Szoboszlai look much better but it is still not a certainty that that will be the case at Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Reds are looking at their options in the market to replace Alexander-Arnold.