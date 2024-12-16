Man Utd players celebrate a goal against Man City. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Roy Keane was left in awe of the performance of Amad Diallo in Sunday’s Manchester derby.

Diallo was the star of the show as United scored twice in two minutes to secure a late 2-1 comeback win over local rivals Manchester City.

Rasmus Hojlund fires brutal dig at Kyle Walker after Manchester derby antics!

The forward won the penalty that allowed Bruno Fernandes to equalise, before showing immense composure to beat both Ederson and Josko Gvardiol to net the winner.

Diallo has arguably been Man Utd’s best player since Ruben Amorim’s arrival. He continued that form on Sunday with five successful dribbles from eight attempts, 10 touches in the opposition box, four shots attempted and a 94% pass completion rate.

“This is a derby. If you play this game you have to win and we showed we can win every game,” Diallo told Sky Sports after the match.

“I want to thank God for this and we move on to the next game.”

Diallo’s performance was all the more impressive considering Amorim left both Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho out of the matchday squad, putting even more pressure on the 22-year-old.

Roy Keane hails Man Utd star Amad Diallo

Former Man Utd captain Keane was thoroughly impressed with what he saw from Diallo, who he believes has what it takes to be a Red Devils star.

“It was well deserved. He’s got energy and quality. You do worry as he’s a young kid and stays grounded – it was a big afternoon for him,” said Sky Sports pundit Keane.

“He was prepared to run in behind. Everyone wants to come and get the ball but you need people running beyond the striker. You need to have certain traits to play for Manchester United and he’s got it – he looks comfortable in the jersey. Some players can’t find their feet playing for United but he looks OK being a Manchester United player.”