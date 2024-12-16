Ruben Amorim addresses dressing room leak issue following Manchester derby win

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United managed to win the Manchester derby in the most dramatic fashion.

They were a goal down after Josko Gvardiol gave the Premier League champions the lead but two late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo completely turned around the match and gave the Portuguese manager his second win against Man City and Pep Guardiola.

With just one win in their last 11 games, Man City continue to struggle and it is a huge surprise to see them struggling like this but the win should give Man United confidence to get their season back on track.

The Red Devils have been facing the issue of getting their line up leaked before the matches for some time now and that was the case for the derby.

It became an open secret some time before the derby that Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho have been dropped by the Man United boss.

Addressing that issue after the win against City, Amorim said in his post match press conference, as reported by the club’s official website:

“I know that story. I don’t know, I think it’s impossible to fix nowadays because you have a lot of people in the club, the players talk with agents. I don’t know, you can talk with friends, so it’s hard to know. It’s not a good thing but let’s move on and go to the next one and see if they find the next starting XI.”

Ruben Amorim has some big decisions to make at Man United

The Man United manager will have to address that issue as soon as possible and identify who is trying to harm the club.

The Red Devils are finally looking like a competitive side after a long time and Amorim is trying his best to build an identity of the club.

The result at the Etihad Stadium could turnaround United’s season and push them on to achieve a place in European football next season.

They face Tottenham in the Carabao Cup next and the win against City would have given them a lot of confidence for their upcoming round of matches.

