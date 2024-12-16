Ruben Amorim clears two Man United stars in leaked team news investigation

Ruben Amorim of Man United. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim addressed the situation of his starting 11 being leaked ahead of matches following Man United’s win over Man City and it seems that the Manchester club are now taking action.

A story emerged that Man United team news was being leaked to the media ahead of the Red Devils’ games and it was a topic discussed in Amorim’s post-match press conference following his side’s 2-1 win over Man City.

“I know that story. I don’t know, I think it’s impossible to fix nowadays because you have a lot of people in the club, the players talk with agents,” the Portuguese coach said via ManUnited.com. “I don’t know, you can talk with friends, so it’s hard to know. It’s not a good thing but let’s move on and go to the next one and see if they find the next starting 11.”

Although the 39-year-old joked at the end of this statement, this is not a laughing matter for most Man United fans.

The situation can give opponents a big advantage and it is something the Premier League giants are keen to put a stop to.

Two Man United stars cleared in investigation into team news leaks

Man United have launched an investigation into how their team news is being leaked, reports Neil Custis, with members of the playing squad being quizzed by Amorim regarding the topic.

Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho are two names that have had to answer questions from their new boss and the former Sporting CP coach is said to have been satisfied that neither of them are directly involved in the leaking.

Diallo played a key role in Man United’s win over Man City on Sunday with the winger winning his team a late penalty before scoring the winning goal.

A lot of faith has been put in the 22-year-old in recent weeks and he will be happy that his manager believes he has no involvement in the recent team news leaks.