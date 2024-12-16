Ruben Amorim will be interested in response of Marcus Rashford’s brother to dropped decision

Man United manager Ruben Amorim during Man City match. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Man United secured a crazy 2-1 win over Man City on Sunday but one of the biggest talking points from the derby was the absence of Marcus Rashford.

The winner was dropped from the United squad by new manager Ruben Amorim with the Portuguese coach stating pre-match that the 27-year-old was left out due to many factors such as training standards and the way he interacts with his teammates.

Roy Keane believes it is time for Rashford to leave Old Trafford in search of a “new challenge”. Alejandro Garnacho joined the Englishman in being left at home, which is not a good sign for both players now that a new manager has arrived at the Premier League giants.

Amorim said there is a way back for Rashford and Garnacho as a fresh week provides the duo with a chance to show the former Sporting CP boss what they are about.

The performances of the Man United academy graduate have been below par for some time now as the winger has failed to replicate the numbers he produced during the 2022/23 campaign.

Rashford seems hopeful that he can turn his situation around going off his response to United’s win at the Etihad on Sunday.

Following Man United’s dramatic late turnaround against Man City, Rashford shared a snap of the match on his TV to Instagram. In the caption, the winger wrote via talkSPORT: “Yesssssssss! Love it lads.”

The Englishman was keen to show support to his teammates, which hints that he wants to remain part of Amorim’s plans.

The 27-year-old’s brother and agent Dwaine Maynard also gave his reaction in the comments section. Maynard said: “As you say, all you want is United to win. Regardless of anything else.”

Rashford seems to have taken the Amorim’s decision well and fans of the Manchester club hope that it provides him with the motivation to turn his situation around at Old Trafford. The Portuguese coach may also be impressed with how the player handled the last two days.