Ruben Amorim discloses reason behind dropping Marcus Rashford & Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim made the bold call of dropping Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho from the squad for the Manchester derby.

The Red Devils still managed to win against Pep Guardiola’s side without two of their important attacking players.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo late in the game completely turned around the match in the favour of Amorim’s side and in the end it proved that he made the right calls for the team.

Following the win at the Etihad Stadium, Amorim was asked about his decision to drop Rashford and Garnacho from the team, to which the Man United boss replied, as reported by the club’s official website:

“It is important to say why. It was not a disciplinary thing – next week, next game, new life. They are fighting for the places but for me it’s important for me the performance in training, the performance in game, the way you dress, the way you eat, the way you engage with the team-mates, the way you push your team-mates. Everything is important in our context in the beginning of changing a lot of things, when people in our club are losing their jobs, we have to put the standards really high. For that, they have to fight for the place in the team and today the team proved that we can leave anyone outside the squad. You can manage to win if we play together.”

Man United squad have depth and Amorim used that not only against Man City but he has been rotating and utilising all his players since he took charge of the club.

The Portuguese manager addressed the dressing room leak issue following the win against City.

Ruben Amorim has made the right calls at Man United

Rashford and Garnacho have both been struggling to perform recently and by dropping them, the Red Devils boss has sent them a message and told them that they are not untouchable.

The team winning without both of them is a positive for the club but not good news for the players.

It should give them a message that they are easily replaceable and they should give it their all in order to earn a place in the team.

Their next match against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup will be a good chance for both those players to prove themselves as Amorim is expected to rotate his players once again.