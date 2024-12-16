Report: Ruthless Enzo Maresca makes two Chelsea stars available for transfer

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s transformation is set to continue under manager Enzo Maresca in the upcoming transfer windows.

The Blues managed to offload a number of players in the summer transfer window but their clearout is still not completed.

The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and others were allowed to leave the club as Maresca tried to build a squad of his own at Stamford Bridge.

Clearly, things have worked out for the Italian manager at Chelsea and the fact that they are currently involved in the title race shows that the Blues boss has made the right calls.

Their latest win against Brentford in the Premier League has put them just two points behind league leaders Liverpool.

According to The Mirror, Chelsea have made Carney Chukwuemeka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall available for transfer.

Chukwuemeka has made five appearances for the Blues this season and four of them have come in the Conference League.

Since his move from Aston Villa, he has been nowhere near the starting line up on a consistent basis.

With the Chelsea squad already blessed with midfielders, a place for Chukwuemeka in the line up is going to be difficult moving forward.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to leave Chelsea?

Same can be said about Dewsbury-Hall, who joined Chelsea along with Maresca from Leicester City.

The manager and the midfielder both combined to help Leicester get promoted to the Premier League but when Chelsea came calling, they could not say no.

It has worked for Maresca but not for Dewsbury-Hall who is now likely to be shown the exit door at the club.

Loan moves away from the club in January are more likely for both the players at this stage.

Having seen Maresca do a wonderful job at the club so far, the club chiefs are ready to support the manager.

Another player who could leave the Blues soon is defender Axel Disasi.