“Absolutely outstanding” – Jamie Carragher couldn’t believe Liverpool star’s performance vs Fulham

Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Ryan Gravenberch. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool rescued a 2-2 draw against Fulham on Saturday and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher was blown away by the performance of one Reds star.

Arne Slot’s men found themselves a goal and a man down after 17 minutes at Anfield and the Reds put in an incredible shift to earn a draw against the Cottagers.

One man who stepped up for the Merseyside club was Ryan Gravenberch, who has been a revelation for Slot this season, with the Dutch coach full of praise for the midfielder after the Fulham clash.

The former Feyenoord boss was not the only person in awe of Gravenberch’s display as Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher described the 22-year-old as “absolutely outstanding”.

The former Liverpool defender was impressed with how the Netherlands international transitioned from a centre-back to a defensive midfielder when his team were with and without the ball. This helped Slot’s team keep control of the contest and in the end, it saw Gravenberch awarded the Man of the Match award on the day.

"Gravenberch was absolutely outstanding" ?@Carra23 analyses Liverpool's first goal against Fulham ?? pic.twitter.com/qBaU4GEv3u — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 16, 2024

Ryan Gravenberch has been key to Liverpool’s success

Heading into the 2024/25 campaign, Liverpool were in the market for a new number six and were very keen on Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Gravenberch has stepped into the role seamlessly at Anfield and has been a major part of Liverpool’s success during the first half of the season. The midfielder has played in every Premier League and Champions League match for Slot, emerging as one of the best in his position in Europe this term.

Real Madrid have shown an interest in Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool are likely to bring in a new number six in 2025 as the Reds are light in this position. However, when it comes to the starting position, the 22-year-old may have locked it down for many years to come.