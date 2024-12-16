“Absolutely outstanding” – Jamie Carragher couldn’t believe Liverpool star’s performance vs Fulham

Fulham FC Liverpool FC
Posted by
Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Ryan Gravenberch
Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Ryan Gravenberch. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool rescued a 2-2 draw against Fulham on Saturday and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher was blown away by the performance of one Reds star. 

Arne Slot’s men found themselves a goal and a man down after 17 minutes at Anfield and the Reds put in an incredible shift to earn a draw against the Cottagers.

One man who stepped up for the Merseyside club was Ryan Gravenberch, who has been a revelation for Slot this season, with the Dutch coach full of praise for the midfielder after the Fulham clash.

The former Feyenoord boss was not the only person in awe of Gravenberch’s display as Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher described the 22-year-old as “absolutely outstanding”.

The former Liverpool defender was impressed with how the Netherlands international transitioned from a centre-back to a defensive midfielder when his team were with and without the ball. This helped Slot’s team keep control of the contest and in the end, it saw Gravenberch awarded the Man of the Match award on the day.

More Stories / Latest News
Ruben Amorim has been impressed by Amad Diallo
Man United in advanced talks with player Ruben Amorim loves
Leeds manager Daniel Farke celebrates with fans
Liverpool star could be an option for Leeds as Farke considering replacements for “inconsistent” starter
Myles Lewis-Skelly, Marcus Rashford and Cole Palmer
Will Arsenal gamble on Marcus Rashford transfer? Plus Gunners impressed by wonderkid, title race latest & more

Ryan Gravenberch has been key to Liverpool’s success

Ryan Gravenberch has been fantastic for Liverpool this season
Ryan Gravenberch has been fantastic for Liverpool this season. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Heading into the 2024/25 campaign, Liverpool were in the market for a new number six and were very keen on Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Gravenberch has stepped into the role seamlessly at Anfield and has been a major part of Liverpool’s success during the first half of the season. The midfielder has played in every Premier League and Champions League match for Slot, emerging as one of the best in his position in Europe this term.

Real Madrid have shown an interest in Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool are likely to bring in a new number six in 2025 as the Reds are light in this position. However, when it comes to the starting position, the 22-year-old may have locked it down for many years to come.

 

More Stories Jamie Carragher Ryan Gravenberch

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. As an LFC fan I wish to make a special plea to LFC owners to back Slot in January with only 3 players ,a left back, a holding midfielder and an attack(striker). LFC is in good position to win the league if they can as I ask to be done.As a matter of fact they never replaced Matip and the likes of Henderson,Fabino,Firmino,Keita, Chamberlain,Milner.This is an opportunity to win the league& UCL.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.