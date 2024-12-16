“From what I hear” – Transfer expert claims Liverpool identify Andy Robertson replacement

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have faced issues all season in the left-back position with Andy Robertson losing his form.

The Scotland international was sent off against Fulham at the weekend and his dismissal became the reason behind Liverpool losing two points in the Premier League title race.

The Reds managed to come back and draw 2-2 against Fulham but with eleven man, they could have easily won the match.

The Premier League leaders have struggled all season when it has come to the form of Robertson.

The other left-back in the squad, Kostas Tsimikas, has faced fitness issues and that has troubled manager Arne Slot and given him a headache.

Liverpool are ready to address the issues in the upcoming transfer windows and they have already identified the player they want to sign.

Former scout Mick Brown has claimed that the Premier League giants are one of the teams eyeing a move for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies.

“From what I hear, Liverpool have had scouts watching him,” he told Football Insider.

“They’ll know all about him and they’ll be making their assessment on how good they think he is.

“Then, the scouts will report back to the chief scout or even to the manager before a final decision is made based on what they’ve seen.

“The fact he’s available on a free is a big draw as well, for a player of his stature, because he’s very highly regarded.

“There is lots of interest in him from clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid, so Liverpool may not be able to compete financially with them.

“But if they’re looking that closely at him, they must be confident that they can reach an agreement.

Alphonso Davies to Liverpool?

The Canadian international is in the final year of his contract at Bayern and he could be signed as a free agent at the end of the season.

From the start of January, he will be allowed to indulge in talks with other clubs and one of them could be Liverpool.

Competition to sign him will be really tough for the Reds as Real Madrid are also reportedly looking to sign the pacey left-back.

Questions will be raised about Robertson and his form moving forward but it is pretty clear to see that he is past his best and it is a position that the Reds need to strengthen.

Signing Davies makes sense for the Reds because the player could join the club as a free agent, saving them money on the transfer fees.

Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is the other left-back linked with the Merseyside club.