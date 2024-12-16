Victor Lindelof celebrates with his Man United teammates (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof could be on his way out of Old Trafford this January, with a host of clubs in the Premier League and Serie A interested in a possible deal.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Man Utd would be prepared to sanction the sale of Lindelof in the middle of the season, while the Sweden international himself is also open to an early exit from the club.

Lindelof’s contract is due to expire in the summer, so he could end up waiting until then and moving as a free agent, but it seems there could also be the possibility of a January move on the cheap.

CaughtOffside understands United would ask for around €7-8m to let Lindelof go, though it remains to be seen if interested clubs will be prepared to pay that much when they could just wait a few months and then snap him up as a free agent.

Victor Lindelof transfer: Plenty of interest in Man United defender

Still, there is a great deal of interest in Lindelof, with the likes of Newcastle, West Ham and Everton among his suitors to try to keep him in the Premier League.

The Magpies and the Hammers will be well aware of Lindelof’s qualities after his 267 total appearances for United in the last few years, so he makes sense as a proven and experienced option to give both these teams more depth.

The 30-year-old also has admirers in Italy, where AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Lazio and Fiorentina are all keeping an eye on his situation.

It will be interesting to see what Lindelof decides, but MUFC fans probably won’t be too concerned about losing someone who is now very clearly a backup player.