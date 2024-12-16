Ruben Amorim during Manchester United's win over Manchester City (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have recently made a fresh approach to ask for information over the potential transfer of Victor Osimhen, who also remains on Chelsea’s radar.

Sources with a close understanding of Osimhen’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that the Nigeria international is emerging as a top target for Man Utd due to the doubts over Marcus Rashford’s future, and after the lack of impact made by Joshua Zirkzee since moving to Old Trafford in the summer.

Osimhen’s entourage also anticipate interest from Juventus as they look for a replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, who is yet to agree a new contract with the Serie A giants, and there’s the growing sense that Juve could be the striker’s preferred destination.

Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, and it perhaps makes sense that he’d be keen to remain in Italy after previously impressing there, though the likes of United and Chelsea will also surely do their best to lure the 25-year-old to England.

One in, two out at Manchester United?

If Rashford and Zirkzee leave United, then fans would surely be delighted with a world class centre-forward like Osimhen coming in as the replacement.

The Red Devils look like they’re really lacking a focal point like that in their attack, and new manager Ruben Amorim could benefit hugely from making changes to this current crop of forward players who’ve been struggling to score.

Still, it is not yet guaranteed that Rashford will leave, even if he was left out of Amorim’s squad for yesterday’s Manchester Derby.

CaughtOffside understands PSG are among Rashford’s potential suitors if he is made available, but Amorim also spoke after the game to signal that there is still a way back for him and Alejandro Garnacho, who also failed to make the squad.

It will be interesting to see how Zirkzee influences this saga as well, as he has also been eyed by Juventus, so could end up being an alternative to Osimhen for the Turin outfit.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will also surely be one to watch as Osimhen would likely view them as a far more tempting project than United right now.