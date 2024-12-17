20-year-old Man United star named as winner of one of the biggest awards in football

Alejandro Garnacho with his Man United teammates. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It has been a very interesting week in the life of Man United star Alejandro Garnacho as the 20-year-old was dropped for the Manchester Derby but has now received one of the biggest awards in football.

The Argentina talent is one of United’s brightest stars having made a breakthrough at the club during Erik ten Hag’s time at Old Trafford. The winger has already featured 110 times for the Premier League giants, producing 23 goals and 13 assists.

Man United fans have high hopes for Garnacho but the youngster had an embarrassing moment in his short career over the weekend.

The winger was not included in Ruben Amorim’s squad to face Man City on Sunday with the Portuguese coach stating that Garnacho was dropped for the big clash due to training standards, among his general behaviour around the senior team.

This should light a fire under the Argentina international as it shows that United could go places under the former Sporting CP coach as it is clear he wants to establish a winning culture at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim clears two Man United stars in leaked team news investigation

Man United star Alejandro Garnacho wins 2024 Puskas Award

This week provides a fresh start for Garnacho as Man United prepare to play Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

Despite links to Atletico Madrid, it has already got off to the perfect start for the 20-year-old as the winger has been awarded the 2024 Puskas Award for his stunning overhead kick goal against Everton at Goodison Park last season, reports Sky Sports.

BREAKING: Man United's Alejandro Garnacho wins 2024 Puskas Award for overhead kick against Everton ?? pic.twitter.com/gLt5MnIqtB — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 17, 2024

The Argentina star beat the likes of West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus and Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco to the award which is regarded highly among the football community.

This is certainly a special moment in Garnacho’s career but the 20-year-old now needs to get back into the good books with his manager ahead of two big games for the Manchester club this week.