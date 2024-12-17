Euro giants on alert for transfer of Man United star snubbed by Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim during Man United's win at Man City (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim would reportedly be ready to let Alejandro Garnacho leave the club, putting Atletico Madrid on alert.

The talented young Argentine has mostly looked like a fine prospect for much of his time at Old Trafford so far, though he’s suffered a bit of a dip in form this season and found himself out of Amorim’s matchday squad for the Manchester Derby at the weekend.

Man Utd went on to beat Man City without Garnacho, and it could be that the club will be fine without him if Amorim has any concerns about his attitude.

According to Fichajes, this has seemingly alerted Atletico Madrid, who could be keen to add Garnacho to Diego Simeone’s squad.

The report suggests that Amorim doesn’t view Garnacho as the right tactical fit for his squad, and it seems a possible move to La Liga is now gaining strength.

Alejandro Garnacho exit would be a big risk by Manchester United

Still, there’ll surely be plenty of United fans who’d be concerned about letting a talent like Garnacho leave when his best years are surely still ahead of him.

The 20-year-old might not yet be quite at the level required of a top club like this, but he’s shown flashes of real quality and still has plenty of time to improve and develop.

MUFC might live to regret it if Garnacho ends up joining someone like Atletico Madrid shortly before hitting some world class form.

We’ve seen this before at United, with Paul Pogba notably leaving the club as a youngster before quickly establishing himself as a star name at Juventus, and later moving back to Old Trafford in a big-money move.

It makes sense that Amorim wants to put his own stamp on this struggling squad he’s inherited from Erik ten Hag, but he surely needs to find a way to make Garnacho a key part of his plans.