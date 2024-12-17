Arsenal have already identified their Thomas Partey replacement

Thomas Partey of Arsenal is challenged by Alex Iwobi of Fulham. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, could be on his way out of the North London giants after it became clear that the club have identified a replacement.

The Ghanaian will be 32 years of age by the start of next season, and whilst he hasn’t lost his competitive edge, he couldn’t really be considered a first-choice moving forward.

22-year-old set to be Arsenal’s Partey replacement

To that end, Mikel Arteta could look to move him on, with another Arsenal star set for a surprise move in January.

Raheem Sterling is also “desperate to play,” but a lack of match time for the Gunners has seen him make a transfer decision regarding his loan from Chelsea.

Rather than ‘business as usual’ in January, we could therefore see a bit of a transfer merry-go-round as Arsenal look to haul the teams above them back in.

As we get to the business end of the 2024/25 campaign, the strength in depth that squads have will ultimately dictate how well they’ll finish up.

Clearly, Partey will want to be in the shake-up and giving his all for his manager, if for nothing else to make the Spaniard’s decision to potentially part with him that much more difficult.

Football Transfers have advanced that Arsenal are considering making a move for Sevilla’s highly-rated 22-year-old, Lucien Agoume, to replace Partey, whose contract with the Gunners ends in June 2025 (transfermarkt).

Agoume has the tenacity and work rate that have been the hallmark’s of Partey’s career, however, where he holds a significant advantage is in his athleticism and fitness.

Almost a decade younger than his contemporary, the Frenchman is also at just the right age to have had enough experience of being in a top-flight side whilst also have ample room to improve under Arteta.

Given that Football Transfers suggest that he has an Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) of just €7.6m, it’s a deal that makes absolute sense for Arsenal.