Arsenal keen on double transfer raid on Euro giants, including Man United target

Mikel Arteta and Christos Mouzakitis (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Alex Pantling, Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keen on an exciting potential double transfer raid on Greek giants Olympiacos in January.

The Gunners are said to be eyeing up two wonderkids from Olympiacos in the form of Charalampos Kostoulas and Christos Mouzakitis, according to a report from TBR Football.

Arsenal have apparently been left impressed by the two teenagers as they’ve established themselves in the Olympiacos first-team this season, showing what they’re capable of in the Europa League.

Arsenal line up STUNNING swap deal with CL giants!

Kostoulas is also wanted by Manchester United, sources have told CaughtOffside, so we could see an intriguing battle on the cards here as we get closer to January.

Will we see youthful Olympiacos duo moving to the Premier League?

Kostoulas plays up front and looks like a player with a big future who could strengthen the Arsenal attack, while one imagines he’d also do a job at Man Utd after the struggles of the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

Mouzakitis, meanwhile, is a defensive midfielder, so he could be useful for Arsenal as both Thomas Partey and Jorginho are coming towards the ends of their contracts.

United and Arsenal could both be tempting projects for these talented young players, as these are two clubs with a proud history of promoting and developing youth.

MUFC have a famous academy that has produced club legends such as Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs, and more recently the likes of Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Kobbie Mainoo.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have plenty of homegrown players in their first-team at the moment in the form of Bukayo Saka, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri.

Both clubs have also often brought in the best young talent from abroad, such as Cristiano Ronaldo at United and Cesc Fabregas at Arsenal during the Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger years.