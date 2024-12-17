Alexander Isak: Arsenal urged to sign 'best striker in the Premier League'

Newcastle's Alexander Isak. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak is the ‘best striker in the Premier League at this moment in time’ and should join Arsenal.

That’s the opinion of former Watford striker Troy Deeney, who picked the Sweden international as part of his BBC Team of the Week for the most recent set of fixtures.

Arsenal keen on double transfer raid on Euro giants, including Man United target!

Isak scored the third and set up the fourth to help Newcastle thrash Leicester City 4-0 on Saturday, taking him to seven goals and four assists in 14 Premier League games this season — alongside another goal in the EFL Cup.

Five of those direct goal involvements (3g/2a) have come in Isak’s last three appearances, with the 25-year-old’s form seriously improving of late.

Alexander Isak: Arsenal urged to sign Newcastle talisman

The Premier League is home to some elite strikers right now, including Erling Haaland, Nicolas Jackson and Ollie Watkins.

However, according to Deeney, Isak stands above them all and should be a target for Arsenal — who have been using Kai Havertz as a centre-forward for a while now with Gabriel Jesus flattering to deceive.

“The best striker in the Premier League at this moment in time,” Deeney wrote for BBC Sport following the weekend’s action. “Yes I’ve said it and yes I stand by it. He’s the complete striker. Unreal. Every time I watch him I keep thinking, how haven’t Arsenal signed him?

“He’s a really good player and finisher. He’s a poacher but he’s also such a silky player. You don’t see many silky poachers.”

Up next for Newcastle is a home tie against Brentford in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday before the Magpies travel to Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Saturday.