Aston Villa could overtake Liverpool, Man Utd in race for wonderkid winger

Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Aston Villa could include Emi Buendia as part of a swap deal for Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz.

That’s the view of the club’s former scout, Bryan King, who believes Villa may need to get creative in order to bring Juve’s asking price down.

As revealed by CaughtOffside, Villa are one of a host of clubs holding a serious interest in Yildiz, alongside the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

However, it’s understood Juventus could demand up to £66m (€80m) for the 19-year-old, who already has 17 senior caps for Turkey to his name.

Despite his success at international level, Yildiz remains relatively unproven at club level, with the former Bayern Munich talent playing just 54 times for Juve to date, scoring eight goals and providing five assists.

Nevertheless, the winger — who can also play through the middle — is generating serious interest across Europe and Juventus will have to work hard to keep hold of him.

Kenan Yildiz: Can Villa convince Juventus to sell?

While Aston Villa are at a disadvantage when it comes to competing for Yildiz, they would provide a more direct path to regular senior football.

But if they’re to land the youngster, they may need to use player trades as an extra incentive for Juventus, who are demanding an astronomical fee.

“Perhaps there could be a swap deal on the cards,” King — who has also worked for Tottenham Hotspur and Everton — told Villa News.

“Buendía has been linked with a move away from the club, maybe they will offer him to Juventus? That could be something. However, Juventus do want £66million for the player.

“You can forget that. He has had a few games at a high level, not a few seasons. Therefore, he hasn’t done enough to generate a payment of £66million.”