Enzo Maresca worried about one Chelsea player, West Ham could provide transfer solution

Enzo Maresca gestures during Chelsea's win over Brentford (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea remain open to doing business this January with regards to young midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, who has a long list of clubs interested in him.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is concerned about Chukwuemeka’s lack of playing time having a negative effect on his development, with a move away looking like the best solution.

Blues boss Maresca still rates Chukwuemeka and the club would be open to sending him out on loan to give him more playing time and aid his development, though there’s also the feeling that the right offer could also persuade them to sell the 21-year-old permanently.

CaughtOffside understands West Ham are among the clubs showing an interest, though there have not yet been any offers made. Crystal Palace could also be one to watch from the Premier League, while the player also has admirers from abroad in the form of Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Carney Chukwuemeka surely heading for the Chelsea exit

Chukwuemeka was very highly rated during his time at Aston Villa, and he looked like he could form a key part of this exciting young Chelsea squad when he first made the move to Stamford Bridge.

It hasn’t worked out for the England youth international, however, and it now surely makes sense for him to try a new challenge elsewhere.

West Ham could be a good move for Chukwuemeka to ensure he’s playing regularly, as he looks like someone who could surely get a lot of opportunities to try to help improve this out-of-sorts Hammers side.

Chelsea could do well to loan Chukwuemeka out at first in case he bounces back and reminds them what he’s capable of, so Maresca is probably being wise not to write him off just yet.

Still, CaughtOffside understands Chelsea’s asking price for Chukwuemeka is also quite low, at around €25million.