Crystal Palace risk losing as many as eight players in 2025

Trevoh Chalobah of Crystal Palace celebrates at full-time after the match against Brighton. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have a number of players out of contract next summer, and that could see as many as eight leave either in January or at the end of the season.

Unbeaten in the last five games, including draws against high-flying Man City and Aston Villa, Oliver Glasner‘s side look to have finally turned the corner in terms of their form, with Ismaila Sarr even making it into the Premier League Team of the Week.

Eight players could leave Crystal Palace in 2025

If the Eagles continue their ascent up the Premier League table, there may well be the chance for the club to be able to keep those who are at risk of leaving.

Jeffrey Schlupp

At almost 32 years of age, the likelihood of Palace extending the German’s one-year deal which was signed last summer, is minimal.

A reasonable sale price could see Schlupp heading out as early as January.

Remi Matthews

A goalkeeper that hasn’t played at all for Palace in 2024/25 and has barely featured in the first team during his time at Selhurst Park.

There’s no future for him at the club, who should cash in whilst they still can.

Tyrick Mitchell

Tyrick Mitchell’s contract is up at the end of the 2024/25 campaign (transfermarkt), and despite the fact that he could begin discussions with other clubs in January, Palace are yet to open negotiations to keep the 25-year-old.

Trevoh Chalobah

The Chelsea ace is at the Selhurst Park outfit until the summer given that he’s on a season-long loan, however, there’s no guarantee that the Eagles will take up their option on the defender.

Much is likely to depend on how well the 25-year-old does over the rest of the campaign and also whether the club are likely to cash in on the likes of Marc Guehi.

Joel Ward

The 35-year-old has been used sparingly by Oliver Glasner this season, with transfermarkt noting that he’s made just one appearance – in the EFL Cup. He’s been on the bench for Premier League games and not been played in any thus far, so it’s a foregone conclusion he’ll go when his contract runs out.

Will Hughes

A player that is believed to still be rated highly by the club, however, there has been no movement whatsoever to discuss a future beyond his one-year extension which runs out in June 2025.

Nathaniel Clyne

Although he has bags of experience, at 33 years of age Clyne isn’t the player he was and with his contract also coming to an end, only the most positive of Clyne supporters will believe he’s worthy of another deal.

Matt Turner

The second goalkeeper on this list, and one who is expected to head back to Nottingham Forest after his loan period ends.