Swap deal: Arsenal ready to use Gabriel Jesus to win race for intriguing transfer

Arsenal are reportedly ready to try offering Gabriel Jesus to Juventus as part of their bid to win the race for Dusan Vlahovic.

The Gunners are eager to sign Vlahovic to bolster their options up front, which looks like a necessary move after the poor form of Jesus, while Kai Havertz’s form has also dipped in recent times.

Arsenal struggled to break down Everton in a frustrating 0-0 draw at the weekend, and at the moment it looks like their lack of goals could hurt them in the title race.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are prepared to try offering Jesus as a makeweight in a deal for Vlahovic, which looks like it would surely be smart business.

The report suggests Juve would be open to negotiating for the Serbia international at the moment due to the fact that he’s yet to sign a new contract, with his current deal due to expire in summer 2026.

Dusan Vlahovic transfer: Is he Arsenal’s missing link in the title race?

Vlahovic is also on Manchester United’s radar at the moment, and he’s clearly a fine player on his day, though some fans might have questions about his levels of consistency.

The 24-year-old has his strengths, but his numbers aren’t exactly spectacular, with 11 goals in 21 games in all competitions so far this season.

Man Utd are pretty desperate at the moment after the total lack of impact from Joshua Zirkzee since he joined in the summer, but Arsenal are chasing the title and some of their fans might feel they could do better.

Still, how many absolutely elite strikers are available in the middle of the season? Not many. Given Arsenal’s current problems up front, they might not have another chance to bring in the goal-scorer they need to revive their title hopes.

Vlahovic isn’t perfect, but if Arsenal don’t move for him, someone else surely will, and there’s also then no guarantee they’ll be able to get anyone better next summer either.