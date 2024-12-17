Unai Emery could see Enzo Barrenechea return soon. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Aston Villa will be keeping an eye on the situation of Enzo Barrenechea at Valencia as the Argentina star’s role at the club may be about to change.

Barrenechea joined Villa this summer as part of a double deal with Juventus, which saw the 23-year-old arrive for a bargain €8m, plus €3m in add-ons; with Samuel Iling-Junior also joining the Premier League outfit.

The Birmingham club thought it best to send Barrenecha out on loan straight away in order to get more experience in first-team football and the Argentine ended up at Valencia.

It has been a struggle for Los Ches this season as Ruben Baraja’s team currently sit bottom of La Liga after 15 matches. Despite this, Barrenecha has played a key role, featuring in 10 games.

However, the midfielder was benched for Valencia’s defeat to Real Valladolid last weekend and having not received a single minute of action, it is being reported that the Aston Villa loanee’s situation at the Mestalla could be about to get worse.

Enzo Barrenechea could return to Aston Villa in 2025

According to Estadio Deportivo, Barrenechea is ‘losing importance’ on loan at Valencia and is falling down the pecking order of Barraja in Spain.

The report attributes this to the return of André Almeida and the improvement of Javi Guerra and Pepelu, who are set to take minutes away from the Argentina star over the next few games.

This is a situation Aston Villa will need to keep an eye on as it is key that the 23-year-old plays to continue to develop his skills. The former Juventus star is a talent Villa feel they can grow in Birmingham but his current situation is likely to delay that.

If the situation gets worse, Aston Villa may recall the player in January if they feel it is necessary but for now, the Premier League club are likely to wait and see how things play out.