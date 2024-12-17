“In private…” – Fabrizio Romano explains “tense” situation for Ruben Amorim at Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano and Ruben Amorim (Pictures via YouTube, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has provided some intriguing insight into Ruben Amorim’s early struggles at Manchester United following Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho being dropped for the Manchester City game.

Many Red Devils fans will surely have been surprised to see these two big names failing to even get a place on the bench for the Manchester Derby, but Romano has suggested that Amorim is having to adjust his approach due to the difficult situation he’s inherited at Old Trafford.

Amorim only recently took over from Erik ten Hag, and Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, has explained that the Portuguese tactician hasn’t been able to rely on the benefits of a lot of training sessions.

Manchester United set to move for €20m wonderkid forward!

Amorim is therefore having to be quite strict with the players in private, and can come across quite differently from his more relaxed public persona, according to Romano.

Inside the “tense” situation at Manchester United

Discussing how Amorim has had to cope with this tricky job, Romano said: “It’s the Manchester Derby, it’s Man City-Man United – a really important game, we know about that, but the big bomb came before the match…

“Ruben Amorim decided not to include Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho in the squad for the Derby – not just in the starting eleven … not even on the bench – this is the technical decision of Ruben Amorim, this is how it’s described by sources.

“So it’s been a complicated couple of days in Manchester United – quite tense, I mean in terms of … when you have training sessions and a manager like Ruben Amorim is really serious, is really strong. Ruben Amorim in public, when he does interviews or this kind of content, he’s always smiling, he’s always nice, he’s always polite, but then in private when it’s time to work, when it’s time to train, especially because Manchester United don’t have much time to have proper training sessions (to) work all together…

“Ruben Amorim came in during the season and didn’t have any time to work with the squad, only three or four training sessions and then games, games, games, prepare the game, work on the game, so basically Ruben Amorim is trying things for the future of Man United in game.

“Then he tries to work also in training, but he knows how important is training in general for Ruben Amorim – he considers training really crucial, so the starting eleven is always based on what he sees in training. It’s not about the name, it’s not about the Superstar, it’s not about the salary, it’s not about what Man United or any other club paid for that player.

“Work hard you play, you don’t work hard you don’t play – that’s what Ruben Amorim always said in his career. He did the same at Sporting, now at Manchester United.”