Pundit criticises £23m Manchester United transfer blunder that has helped their rivals

Former Chelsea and Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has criticised Manchester United for basically giving Jadon Sancho away this summer.

Sancho left Man Utd after a difficult spell at Old Trafford, and ended up making the somewhat surprise move to rivals Chelsea on an initial loan which is almost certain to become permanent.

Johnson has now discussed Sancho’s improvement since he made the move to Stamford Bridge, expressing his view that a potential permanent fee of £23m makes it a great deal for the Blues.

For United, however, it’s like they’ve basically given away a top player to one of their rivals, who have now majorly benefited from his arrival as they’re closing in on league leaders Liverpool in the title race.

Jadon Sancho transfer: Great business by Chelsea, but Man United have made another blunder

United have got a lot wrong with their work in the transfer market in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, often spending vast sums of money on big names who haven’t worked out.

Some of those players then ended up improving upon moving elsewhere, and it looks like Sancho is the latest of those as he’s settled in really well at Chelsea.

The 24-year-old is proving a lot of his critics wrong, and Johnson has been really impressed with how well this deal has worked out for his former club.

“Jadon Sancho’s move from Manchester United looks like a completely one-sided deal,” the former England international told Betfred.

“These days, £23 million for a player like that, it’s like giving him away.

“What he’s done in the last few weeks is what we know he’s capable of, but he just needs to do it more often.

“He looks like he’s enjoying himself and that’s why he’s putting in performances, so the manager and his backroom staff deserve credit too because these players that weren’t performing are now.”