Fresh twist as Arsenal star could now make surprise January transfer window exit

There’s reportedly been yet another twist in the Jakub Kiwior transfer saga as it now seems the Arsenal defender is keen to leave in January.

The Poland international has struggled for playing time at the Emirates Stadium due to there being so much competition for places in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Still, Arsenal will surely view Kiwior as an important squad player, with Tuttosport, as cited and translated by the Metro, recently stating that the Gunners had turned down a bid from Napoli.

Now, however, Il Mattino are reporting that Napoli remain keen on Kiwior and that the player himself wants to be allowed to make the move to the Serie A giants.

It will be interesting to see how this saga ends up unfolding, as there will clearly be very different priorities for the different parties involved.

Jakub Kiwior transfer: Will Arsenal back down and sell the defender?

Arsenal surely need to keep hold of Kiwior in order to ensure they have squad depth over the course of what could be a long and difficult season, with injuries and suspensions surely inevitable.

Kiwior can fill in at both centre-back and left-back, and has always done a solid job when called upon by Arteta.

Still, the 24-year-old is a good enough player to be starting for a number of other top European clubs, so it makes sense that he’s apparently keen on an opportunity with a big name like Napoli.

Arsenal probably won’t try too hard to hold on to an unhappy player if he tries to force his way out, but at the same time it will surely be difficult to replace him.

AFC won’t find it easy to find someone else who’s as good as Kiwior who’d also be happy to sit on the bench, so this poses a big challenge for Arteta and co. ahead of January.