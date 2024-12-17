Jamie Carragher urges Liverpool to sign Premier League star to solve Andy Robertson issue

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) / (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has criticised Andy Robertson for his recent performances after his mistakes resulted in the Reds dropping two points to Fulham on Saturday.

The trouble began early for Robertson when he found himself on the receiving end of a rash tackle from Fulham defender Issa Diop. While many argued the challenge warranted a red card, the referee and VAR decided against taking action. However, things went downhill quickly for the Liverpool defender.

Not long after the missed call, Robertson’s poor defensive positioning allowed Andreas Pereira to open the scoring for Fulham, giving the visitors a surprising lead at Anfield.

The nightmare continued just six minutes later when a heavy touch from Robertson gifted the ball to Fulham’s Harry Wilson, who broke free on goal. In an attempt to recover, Robertson fouled Wilson just outside the box, leading to a straight red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity. Liverpool were forced to play with 10 men for the remainder of the game.

Gakpo equalised early in the second half but Muniz restored Fulham’s lead in the 76th minute. With time running out, it looked like the Reds will suffer their 2nd home defeat of the season, but Diogo Jota came off the bench to rescue a point for the Reds in the dying minutes of the game.

Jamie Carragher urges Liverpool to sign Milos Kerkez

After his latest performance, club legend Jamie Carragher has called on the club to sign another left-back, urging the club to sign Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, a player Arne Slot admires, to solve the left-back issue.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said (quotes via Daily Mail):

“(Against Fulham) He doesn’t look like he’s running back fully, he’s had a whack (earlier in the half) then gingerly goes to control the ball before getting a red card.”

“He needs help. Liverpool haven’t got any back-up and it’s something they need to address in January.”

‘(Milos) Kerkez has been a revelation at Bournemouth. The technical director who brought him to Bournemouth (Richard Hughes) is now the sporting director at Liverpool.”

“Kerkez looks like a full back and he’s aggressive. He’s been superb since he came into the Premier League and is one to watch in the future whether he stays or moves on.”

Andy Robertson has struggled for form this season

This is not the first time he has been sloppy this season. He gave away a clumsy penalty against Southampton last month and then conceded a similar penalty against Real Madrid. Luckily for him, Kelleher saved both the penalties to save him embarrassment.

Robertson has been an integral part of Liverpool’s success in recent years, and is a big fan favourite at the club. However, his recent performances have fans wondering if it is time for the club to invest in a long-term replacement for the Scot.

Kerkez is not the only player being linked with a move. A high profile name that has been tipped to be a long-term replacement for Robertson is Alphonso Davies.