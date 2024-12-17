Kenan Yildiz and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Valerio Pennicino, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Liverpool have recently been linked with a possible transfer move for Kenan Yildiz, but it seems he’s happy at Juventus and planning to stay.

The talented young Turkey international has shone for Juve as he becomes more and more of an important part of the team, and it’s not too surprising to see that there have been links with Premier League clubs.

Sources have recently told CaughtOffside about Yildiz being monitored by Man United, as well as by Liverpool, but it doesn’t look like these clubs will have much hope of getting a deal done.

Man United battling to sign €20m wonderkid!

See below as Fabrizio Romano has quoted Yildiz as saying he sees himself staying at Juventus as he remains focused on success with the Serie A giants…

???? Kenan Yildiz on his future: “I’m happy at Juventus! Next year? I see myself here to fight for

more titles as Juventus player”. pic.twitter.com/1JqrualBk3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 17, 2024

Yildiz looks like an exciting part of Juventus’ future, with the 19-year-old growing in confidence all the time and looking like someone who could eventually fire the Turin outfit back to the top.

Still, it would be a shame if a player as exciting as this didn’t challenge himself in English football at some point in his career.

Kenan Yildiz transfer: How good could he be for Liverpool or Man United?

Yildiz looks like he’d instantly command a place in this struggling Man Utd team, with new manager Ruben Amorim surely looking to reshuffle this squad that he’s inherited from Erik ten Hag.

Yildiz would likely be a major upgrade on Marcus Rashford amid doubts over his future, while Alejandro Garnacho and Antony may also not have much of a future at Old Trafford.

Liverpool, meanwhile, would do well to strengthen their attack in case they lose Mohamed Salah on a free transfer at the end of the season, while extra cover is surely needed for the injury-prone Diogo Jota in that area of the pitch.