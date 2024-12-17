Huge: This major Liverpool transfer development could happen earlier than expected

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Arne Slot during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Fulham
Arne Slot during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Fulham (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly facing the prospect of losing star right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid in the middle of the season.

The Reds have had Alexander-Arnold’s worrying contract situation serving as a major distraction all season, with the England international due to be a free agent by the end of the campaign.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool can turn this around and tie Alexander-Arnold down to a new deal, though there doesn’t appear to have been any progress on this.

Liverpool ready to move for £90m Premier League star!

In fact, it now seems increasingly like the 26-year-old might even have made up his mind not to stay at Liverpool, potentially paving the way for him to leave in January instead, when his club can still make money from selling him.

That’s according to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, who suggest Real Madrid could come calling next month.

Should Real Madrid make an early move for Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Trent Alexander-Arnold warming up ahead of Liverpool vs Fulham
Trent Alexander-Arnold warming up ahead of Liverpool vs Fulham (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

With Dani Carvajal injured, it perhaps make sense that Madrid are considering moving for Alexander-Arnold earlier than expected.

Even if Real could have him for free if they wait a few months longer, they might calculate that it’s worth spending that bit extra now if they can immediately bring in cover for the right-back position.

The report suggests LFC would be willing to listen to offers this winter if it means they can avoid losing their star player for nothing, so this looks like an intriguing situation to watch.

More Stories / Latest News
A Chelsea badge and England flag
Shock for Chelsea as £62m ace suspended by the FA and faces long ban after failing drugs test
Kenan Yildiz and Ruben Amorim
“I see myself…” – Man United & Liverpool transfer target sends clear message over his future
Ismaila Sarr of Crystal Palace jumps for the ball with Evan Ferguson
Leicester prepare loan move for £60m Premier League striker

Liverpool fans will be dismayed, however, at the thought of such an important player leaving in the middle of what is turning out to be such a promising debut season for new manager Arne Slot.

The Dutch tactician has done tremendous work with this Liverpool team, but has also been dealt a difficult hand with Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk all being so close to the ends of their contracts.

More Stories Arne Slot Trent Alexander-Arnold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.