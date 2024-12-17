Man City still given hope of signing sensational £100m German ace next summer

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by
Manchester City club badge
View of the Manchester City club badge on a flag. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Although reports suggest that Florian Wirtz could sign a new deal with Bayer Leverkusen, Man City have reason to believe they’re still in with a chance of landing the brilliant German ace next summer.

Pep Guardiola could do with alleviating the stress that Man City’s winless run is evidently causing him, not to mention that “something quite spectacular” could befall the Premier League champions if they’re not careful.

Man City offered hope in Florian Wirtz chase

It’s been a season like no other since the Catalan took charge and, aside from a win over Nottingham Forest, City haven’t managed another victory in their last 11 games.

That’s included being 3-0 up against Feyenoord in the Champions League with a quarter hour to go and still end up drawing 3-3, and leading against Manchester United in the derby with three minutes left, only to go on and lose 2-1.

READ MORE: Man United could land exquisite talent Pep Guardiola loves

Perhaps that’s why the club retain an interest in Florian Wirtz, and as CaughtOffside exclusively revealed a few weeks ago, Man City are favourites to sign him ahead of the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has revealed that there is a likelihood that Wirtz could extend his current Bayer Leverkusen contract, however, the one important detail is that any new deal is still yet to be signed.

All the while that remains the case, City have the potential to be able to persuade the 21-year-old and his representatives that the youngster’s future lies in the North West of England.

Given how poorly City have performed this season too, there are reasons to believe that a wider rebuild may well be in order during the summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, Ruben Amorim and Mason Mount
“Will talk to the player…” – Expert delivers major Manchester United transfer update
Fabrizio Romano and Ruben Amorim
“In private…” – Fabrizio Romano explains “tense” situation for Ruben Amorim at Manchester United
Thomas Partey of Arsenal
Arsenal have already identified their Thomas Partey replacement

If Wirtz can be assuaged that he’ll be a major part of that and that the squad will be built around him, there’s every chance he could make the leap to the Premier League.

More Stories Florian Wirtz Pep Guardiola Xabi Alonso

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.