Man City still given hope of signing sensational £100m German ace next summer

View of the Manchester City club badge on a flag. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Although reports suggest that Florian Wirtz could sign a new deal with Bayer Leverkusen, Man City have reason to believe they’re still in with a chance of landing the brilliant German ace next summer.

Pep Guardiola could do with alleviating the stress that Man City’s winless run is evidently causing him, not to mention that “something quite spectacular” could befall the Premier League champions if they’re not careful.

Man City offered hope in Florian Wirtz chase

It’s been a season like no other since the Catalan took charge and, aside from a win over Nottingham Forest, City haven’t managed another victory in their last 11 games.

That’s included being 3-0 up against Feyenoord in the Champions League with a quarter hour to go and still end up drawing 3-3, and leading against Manchester United in the derby with three minutes left, only to go on and lose 2-1.

Perhaps that’s why the club retain an interest in Florian Wirtz, and as CaughtOffside exclusively revealed a few weeks ago, Man City are favourites to sign him ahead of the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has revealed that there is a likelihood that Wirtz could extend his current Bayer Leverkusen contract, however, the one important detail is that any new deal is still yet to be signed.

?? The clear trend is that Florian #Wirtz will extend his contract with Bayer 04 Leverkusen until 2028 ?? ?? However, the new contract has not yet been signed. Bayer have been in talks with him and his family for some time regarding a new deal, as previously reported. A… pic.twitter.com/CDRI55NcFY — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 16, 2024

All the while that remains the case, City have the potential to be able to persuade the 21-year-old and his representatives that the youngster’s future lies in the North West of England.

Given how poorly City have performed this season too, there are reasons to believe that a wider rebuild may well be in order during the summer.

If Wirtz can be assuaged that he’ll be a major part of that and that the squad will be built around him, there’s every chance he could make the leap to the Premier League.