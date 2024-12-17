Man United want £76.4m-rated 26-year-old World Cup ace on loan in January

Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim, during the Premier League match against Manchester City. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

In just over two weeks time the January transfer window opens for business once again, and Man United manager, Ruben Amorim, will likely be looking to strengthen his side in key areas.

The new year will be the first chance that the Portuguese will have to be able to bring players in to help mould the team into the shape and formation that he prefers.

At the moment it seems that some players are needing to be shoe-horned into various roles to fit the system that the manager will not divert from.

Ruben Amorim wants Man United to sign World Cup ace in January

Players not willing to work hard have already received a strong message from Ruben Amorim.

It’s clear that the 39-year-old takes his work incredibly seriously, and he expects his playing staff to be of a similar mindset.

That may explain why Man United are in talks with a player that Amorim covets.

Still down in 13th position in the Premier League, the Red Devils are bizarrely just three points away from sixth in the table.

Amorim will understand that putting any sort of run together could see United hit the lofty heights of the European places before you know it.

Their next English top-flight fixture is against Bournemouth who occupy that sixth spot, before games against Wolves and Newcastle.

A fixture against Liverpool at Anfield will provide United’s first test of the new year before they travel to the Emirates Stadium for an FA Cup Third Round encounter against Arsenal.

Both of those latter fixtures are likely to come too early for PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani, albeit Football Insider sources have suggested that the £76.4m man (BBC Sport) is a loan target for the club once the transfer window opens for business.

Were they to land the French World Cup ace, that would surely spell the end of Joshua Zirkzee’s short career at Old Trafford.