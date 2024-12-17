Liverpool ready to hijack Chelsea transfer with £65m bid next summer

Liverpool have shown an interest in Marc Guehi. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are on the lookout for a new center-back heading into 2025 and it is being reported that the Reds are considering a move for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi.

The defender is expected to leave Selhurst Park next summer after coming close to doing so ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Newcastle pushed hard to sign Guehi during the latest summer transfer window but were unwilling to match Crystal Palace’s high asking price – the Magpies’ final bid was reportedly worth £65m.

With the 24-year-old out of contract with the London club in 2026, the Eagles will be more open to selling the center-back next summer and there are several clubs in the race for the England international.

Chelsea have held a long-term interest in bringing Guehi back to the club and according to Simon Phillips, the Blues are seriously considering a move for the Crystal Palace star in January.

The West London club have a sell-on clause in the defender’s contract, which gives Chelsea an advantage in the race, as it could see the Blues land the Eagles defender at a discount price compared to their rivals.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, a major rival could enter the race for Guehi in 2025.

Man United have shown interest in March Guehi

Liverpool considering £65m bid for Marc Guehi

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are considering making a £65m offer to Crystal Palace for Marc Guehi next summer as the Reds are keen to add a new central defender to their ranks.

Arne Slot’s current centre-back pairing is Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, however, it remains uncertain if the Dutch star will return next season as the Liverpool captain is out of contract with the club at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The only way Guehi arrives at Anfield is if the Netherlands international leaves, otherwise the £65m could be better spent elsewhere, as the Merseyside club are already blessed with very good options at centre-back.