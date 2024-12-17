202 G/A Man United star drops bombshell admitting he is ready to leave for a “new challenge” in 2025

Marcus Rashford celebrates a Man United goal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Man United star Marcus Rashford has made a huge statement regarding his future with the Manchester club amid a tough spell at Old Trafford.

It has been a difficult few days for Rashford after being dropped for the Manchester Derby on Sunday with Ruben Amorim stating that his reason for excluding the winger was due to training standards, amongst several other factors.

The Englishman responded well to the decision on social media, but this was just one of several turbulent moments in the 27-year-old’s career over the last two seasons.

Rashford has struggled for form at Man United and it has led to many of the Old Trafford faithful growing frustrated with the winger. The United Academy graduate has failed to replicate his impressive 2022/23 campaign and it looks like his time with the Premier League giants could be coming to an end.

The Red Devils star has opened the door for an exit in 2025 and it may be the best outcome for everyone.

Marcus Rashford is ready to leave Man United

Rashford has been a first-team player at Man United since he was 18 years old and has gone on to feature 426 times for the Manchester club, scoring 138 goals and assisting a further 64.

Things seem to have gone stale for the winger at Old Trafford and it sounds like the Red Devils forward is ready for a new challenge in 2025.

“For me, personally, I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps”, Rashford told Henry Winter. “When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Man United. That’s me as a person. I will always be a Red.”

“If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.”

Rashford’s career at Man United looks like it is coming to a sad end but hopefully, the Old Trafford faithful give him the reception he deserves towards the end of the campaign should he decide to start a new chapter in his life.