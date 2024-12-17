Ruben Amorim, Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee (Photo by Gareth Copley, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United misfit Marcus Rashford reportedly has interest from Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad as it looks increasingly like he could be on his way out of Old Trafford.

However, Rashford himself is apparently keen to stay where he is in order to win back his England place for the 2026 World Cup.

That’s according to a report from talkSPORT, who have provided an update on Rashford’s situation after the recent shock decision by Ruben Amorim to leave the 27-year-old out of his matchday squad for Sunday’s big game in the Manchester Derby.

Man United working on DEAL to sign Europa League wonderkid!

Rashford is a top player on his day, but he’s had a difficult last year or so and it perhaps makes sense that Man Utd are now seemingly quite happy to move him on.

The report from talkSPORT note that there might not be too many suitors due to the England international’s wages of close to £400,000 a week.

Marcus Rashford surely heading for Manchester United exit

It seems that a move to Saudi Arabia might be the most realistic thing for Rashford if he wants to keep earning that kind of money, but if he has England ambitions then he’s probably right to think he’d do better to stay in the Premier League or another top European league.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but United would surely do well to offload Rashford and make a change in attack after so many poor performances this season.

New manager Amorim has inherited a struggling side and it makes sense that he’s keen to stamp out any players who are negatively affecting the culture at the club.

That may seem harsh on a long-serving player like Rashford, who has mostly been a top performer since rising up into the MUFC first-team from the academy.

Still, that’s football, and at the moment Rashford isn’t doing enough on the pitch for a top club like this to justify keeping hold of him.