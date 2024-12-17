“Will talk to the player…” – Expert delivers major Manchester United transfer update

Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, Ruben Amorim and Mason Mount (Photo by Alex Livesey, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into Marcus Rashford’s future at Manchester United, with the club apparently set for talks over his situation.

For now, it seems nothing particularly concrete has happened with Rashford in terms of talks with other clubs or any offers coming in, but the England international’s Old Trafford future is surely one to watch.

SHOCKING £23m Man Utd transfer error helps their rivals!

New Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim made a big call by leaving Rashford out of his squad for the big game against Manchester City at the weekend, and this has followed reports on the 27-year-old possibly being put up for sale.

The Guardian have been among the outlets to state that Amorim wants Rashford gone, but Romano says it’s perhaps not got that far yet, with talks set to take place with the player…

It will be interesting to see the outcome of these talks, but it perhaps doesn’t bode too well for Rashford that his axing from the squad has come just after so many reports linking him with a move away.

Things can change quickly in football, but Rashford’s form has really dipped a lot in the last year or so, so it might be that the club have now fully lost patience with him.

Where next for Marcus Rashford?

Rashford will inevitably be linked with a number of top clubs, but the deal might also look a tad risky after his surprise loss of form since that spectacular 2022/23 season.

Arsenal are one name being mentioned, but Charles Watts is unsure if it would be a good idea.

“Marcus Rashford’s name always seems to pop up when it comes to Arsenal these days,” Watts told CaughtOffside.

“He always seems to be part of the conversation, certainly amongst fans anyway, and that might be the case again as we head towards January given what’s going on with him at Manchester United at the moment.

“Do I think he could be an opportunity for Arsenal? I don’t think so to be honest. I’m just not sure he’s what they need.

“If he was still the Rashford of a couple of years ago then my thoughts would be different. But if that was the case then he would be playing week in, week out for United right now.

“But he’s not and there’s a reason for that. So if Arsenal, or anyone else, were to move for him in January then they would be doing so in the hope that he could rediscover his best form again.

“It would just be a bit of a gamble. Similar to what Arsenal did with Raheem Sterling in the summer and that’s certainly not been a gamble that has paid off. Rashford would be a far more expensive one as well.”