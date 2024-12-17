Rival fans will laugh at what Mikel Arteta has said in Arsenal press conference

Can Mikel Arteta win more trophies at Arsenal? (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta is preparing his team for their Carabao Cup clash with Crystal Palace on Wednesday night and ahead of the contest, the Spanish coach has been correcting the media.

The 42-year-old has entered his sixth season as the manager of the North London club and his project has been a big success so far – which allowed him to advise new Man United boss Ruben Amorim recently.

Arsenal were nowhere when Arteta took over at the football club and under his guidance the Gunners have returned to competing for the Premier League title regularly, missing out to Man City over the last two seasons.

Mikel Arteta has revealed what his Arsenal team are missing

One criticism thrown the Spaniard’s way is the lack of trophies since his arrival. Although his team have made huge progress, the strongest way to calculate that is with titles.

The 2024/25 campaign is one where Arsenal need to start adding silverware to their trophy cabinet and that was something Arteta was asked about ahead of the North London outfit’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Mikel Arteta reminds the media of his Arsenal achievements

Arteta’s one trophy came in his first season at the Emirates as the Gunners went all the way to win the 2020 FA Cup. The Spaniard added the Charity Shield in 2020 and 2023, but many do not recognise this as a major trophy and often leave it out of discussions and debates.

However, it seems to mean a lot to Arteta, and rival fans would have had a giggle as he corrected the media during his press conference on Tuesday – which was the second interesting moment Arteta had with the press over the last week.

When asked if the 2025 Carabao Cup was a chance to add to his solo FA Cup, Arteta responded by saying via Hayters TV: “And the Charity Shield as well no? So that’s three.

“We need more, we want more, and we want the big ones that is for sure.”

The last part of the quotes is exactly what Arsenal fans want to hear, but the first bit will provide ammunition for rival fans to make jokes about the Gunners boss.